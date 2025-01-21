Under-Pressure PCB Tries To Reassure The ICC Again, Keeps Champions Trophy's Fate Hanging In Balance Due To Mismanagement

The fate of the Champions Trophy 2025 currently hangs in the balance with little than a month to go. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is constantly keeping the ICC in dark regarding the current status of their unfinished stadiums. The Pakistan Cricket Board had made tall claims that they will leave no stone unturned to make the Champions Trophy a successful tournament, but looking at the current condition of their stadiums, it looks as if the ICC has made a grave mistake by putting their trust on the PCB.

The upcoming Champions Trophy will be contested in the 'Hybrid Model' with India scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai. The Gaddafi Stadium in particular continues to be in shambles and the PCB has no concrete justification for this. The construction of the stadiums were expected to be completed by December 2024, but the PCB has failed to live up to its word.

PCB Drops Big Update On Pending Stadium Construction

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had sent a delegation to Pakistan earlier this month to assess the current condition of the stadiums and the pace of the preparations. The stadiums need to be handed over to the ICC by February 12, 2025, one week prior to the start of the Champions Trophy. The first game of the Champions Trophy will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand, on November 19, 2025. Pakistan are also the defending champions of the coveted silverware.

PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan recently opened up on the condition of the stadiums and how long it will take for the board to complete the ongoing construction work. 'We are on schedule to complete the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium (in Lahore). The venue is expected to be handed over to us by the end of the month. We have no doubt about Gaddafi Stadium’s operational readiness to host the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on February 22.' added the PCB spokesperson

India To Play Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai

