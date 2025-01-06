'Love Your Work': Usman Khawaja Cheers for Yashasvi Jaiswal After Latter's Remarkable Display In BGT Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal saw it as a learning experience while making his maiden appearance in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite the Men in Blue's firm efforts, they went down 1-3 against Australia, with the hosts crowned as the new title holders. Jaiswal's post on social media received support from notable cricketing personalities, with one of Australia's cricketers heaping praise on the young Indian opener.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Receives Support From Khawaja, Vaughan After Impressive Display vs AUS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 23-year-old left-handed batter, was one of India's standout performers in BGT. He amassed 391 runs at an average of 43.44, becoming the second-highest in the series. His contributions included a stellar 161 in the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs. Jaiswal also scored two fifties, but India failed to retain the Trophy for the first time in a decade, after losing the fifth and final Test by six wickets at Sydney on Sunday. On a social media post, Jaiswal expressed his delight in being a part of the tour.

"I learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what we had hoped for, but we’ll be back stronger. Your support means everything," Jaiswal captioned the post on Instagram.

On the post's comments section, Australia batter Usman Khawaja applauded Jaiswal by commenting, "Love your work, brother."

Even Michael Vaughan joined in to appreciate Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the veteran appreciated his skills and temperament throughout the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Young Talents Yashasvi Jaiswal & Nitish Reddy

Team India's defeat to Australia has dashed their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final, with Australia now set to face South Africa at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Fans and experts were disappointed by India's loss, but legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed young talents like Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, emphasising the importance of hungry players who value their wicket.

"They are hungry to earn a name for India and themselves. Such players are needed. You need such players who will protect their wicket like their life," Sunil Gavaskar said.