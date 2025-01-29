'It Was Not That Slow': Varun Chakravarthy Identifies Critical Element For Team India's Heavy Loss In T20 Encounter At Rajkot

India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot | Image: AP Photo

Varun Chakravarthy was Team India's sole in-form cricketer who played a pivotal part in derailing England's momentum as they batted. However, fate was seemingly on England's side as Team India struggled to bat in the second innings. What was expected to be a high-scoring affair turned out to be the opposite, as both sides struggled while batting. But the hosts' struggles looked more evident as they crumbled before reaching the target. Chakravarthy points out a reason for India struggling in the second innings despite having a fabulous outing with the ball.

Varun Chakravarthy Analyzes What Led to India's Loss in Rajkot

Varun Chakravarthy believes that the defeat in the five-match T20I series against England in Rajkot was caused in part by the pitch's slower play in the second innings than the team had anticipated.

"I thought the dew might set in and the ball will start skidding on. But the pitch became very slow and their cutters and their leggies started working more. While if you see in the first innings it was not that slow. So, that definitely played in their favour.

"And obviously, Adil Rashid is a legend and he knows how to bowl. He has that control over his speed," Varun Chakravarthy said after Team India lost the 3rd T20I to England.

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jamie Smith during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot | Image: AP Photo

England's Adil Rashid pulled off a quality spell in the middle over, allowing the Three Lions to secure a win in the T20I series.

Chakravarthy Backs Bishnoi After Latter Leaks 46 Runs

Ravi Bishnoi failed to make a big impact in the play, as he leaked out a lot of runs while in action. The leg-spinner leaked 46 runs in four overs, allowing England to gain momentum during the play. But Varun Chakravarthy defended Bishnoi and called him a top-class bowler.

"Bishnoi is a top-class bowler. Last match, I went for 38 runs. He bowled around 26 runs (27 actually in four overs). So, it's just this match or that match anyone can get hit. So, no one can be judged with just one match and he, I am sure I can write and give you he will make a great comeback in the next match," Chakravarthy added.