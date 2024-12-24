Vinod Kambli Develops Fever In Thane Hospital, Health Condition Stable, Say Doctors

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, developed a fever on Tuesday, but his condition was stable, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Kambli (52) is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on Saturday (December 21), Dr Vivek Trivedi told PTI.

Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer's health.

Doctors were planning to do an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) on the former India batter, but since he has developed a fever, a decision on the non-invasive medical procedure will be taken later, he said.

The MRI procedure has been necessitated after a series of medical examinations conducted earlier revealed clots in his brain, Trivedi said.

Kambli is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within a day or two and discharged after about four days, he said.

He said the condition of the Mumbai-based former cricketer was critical four days back when he had an extreme urinary infection as puss had got collected in his bladder. The puss was removed when he was admitted to the hospital.

Remaining at home for some more days would have complicated his condition, Trivedi opined, adding his blood pressure was also fluctuating when he was brought to the hospital.

His condition was stable at present, the doctor added.