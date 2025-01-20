Vinod Kambli Gets Emotional While Celebrating 53rd Birthday In Thane During Routine Checkup, Video Goes Viral

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been the ‘talk of the town’ from the last few months. The major reason behind the former Indian all-rounder gathering so much limelight was his deteriorating health and poor financial conditions. Kambli was recently discharged from the hospital as he successfully underwent treatment after complaining about urinary infection and cramps. The video which featured Kambli wearing an Indian jersey with his name written on it went viral on the social and received a lot of love from fans.

While, Vinod Kambli has gained a lot of social media footage in the past few days, the latter celebrated his 53rd birthday on January 18 in a hospital in Thane after he went there for a regular checkup. Kambli celebrated the auspicious day by cutting a cake with his family members and the hospital staff. The former Indian all-rounder was given a floral bouquet by the hospital staff members after which Kambli expressed everyone's gratitude with tears in his eyes.

Vinod Kambli's Emotional B'Day Celebration

Vinod Kambli started gaining eyeballs when a video went viral on the social media which featured him not been able to walk properly. This raised concern for his fans and well wishers after which they became curious to know what went wrong with the former Indian all-rounder. The fans were left stunned when the shocking and bitter truth came out regarding Vinod Kambli's poor financial and deteriorating health condition. The latter didn't even have the money to sponsor his treatment.

How Did Vinod Kambli's Graph Go Down?