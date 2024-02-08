Viral Video: Chris Gayle Pays Gas Bills for Everyone at Jamaican Fuel Station

Advertisement

Known for his powerful hitting and humongous sixes the ‘Universal Boss’ also known as Chris Gayle showcased his off-field charisma in a recent video where he generously paid gas bills for all customers at a fuel station in Jamaica. In the footage, Gayle is seen taking a selfie with a fan, declaring, "Your gas bill is on me today, have a good day."



Going beyond a mere photo op, Gayle instructed the station employee to let customers go as he took it upon himself to cover their expenses. In the viral video, he can be heard telling the next customer, "It's your lucky day."

Chris Gayle paying for everyone’s gas last night at a gas station in Portmore 🤯⛽️ pic.twitter.com/fFT2KSCjcS — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 15, 2024



Currently on a break from cricket, the 44-year-old was last seen playing for the Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket. Despite the team's knockout-stage exit, Gayle continues to capture hearts both on and off the field. His cricket career boasts an impressive record, representing the West Indies in 103 Test matches, 301 ODIs, and 79 T20Is, accumulating 7214, 10480, and 1899 runs, respectively.

Gayle also showcased his skills as a useful right-arm off-break bowler, securing 73, 167, and 20 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively. Recognized as an IPL legend, he played 142 matches in the lucrative league, amassing 4965 runs at a strike rate of 148.96, with his most memorable stint coming with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).