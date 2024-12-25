Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Taking A Stroll On The Streets Of Melbourne Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is taking an exciting turn as the next Test match of the series, the Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is tied at 1-1 after three completed Test matches. The Melbourne Test match promises to be a high-octane affair as the qualification of the World Test Championship Final is also on the line for both the teams.

Virat Kohli 's form and future have been a major concern for the Indian cricket team. The modern day great, barring one innings in Perth has been far from his best and this is impacting India's scorecard. Apart from the second innings of the opening Test match in Perth, India have hardly batted in the series and this led to their downfall in the Adelaide Test and to some extent in the Gabba too.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Spotted On Melbourne Streets

Virat Kohli recently had a scuffle with an Australian journalist as soon as he landed in Melbourne. The cameraperson accompanying the reporter was trying to click Kohli's picture with his kids and wife. The former India captain asked the reporters not to film his kids without his consent. Virat Kohli has been training hard ahead of the Boxing Day Test match that will be played in Melbourne. Ahead of the fourth Test, Virat was spotted taking a stroll with Anushka Sharma on the streets of Melbourne.

Chappell Snubs Kohli, Picks Head As World's Best Batter

Travis Head is the "best batter in the world" whose performances against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exemplify his fearless approach and "Australian way of batting", feels legendary cricketer Greg Chappell.

Head has dominated the batting chart with 409 runs in the first three Tests with two hundreds and a fifty, and former Australia captain Chappell believes his simplicity and aggression are behind his success as a Test batter.

"Head's performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach. While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah's unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler," Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.