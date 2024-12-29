WATCH VIDEO | Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj Successfully Plot Steve Smith's Dismissal During Boxing Day Test Match At MCG

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: There has been plenty of drama in the ongoing India vs Australia series. The fourth Test match of the series, the Boxing Day Test match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently level at 1-1 and the Boxing Day Test match is a pivotal point in the ongoing BGT 2024 series. Unlike the Gabba Test match, the weather in Melbourne has been quite clear so far and the Test match looks all set for a riveting final day.

India went all guns blazing with the ball after Nitish Reddy's stellar ton on the fourth day of the fourth Test match. The duo of Bumrah and Siraj created a lot of problems for the Australian batters. Both India and Australia will fancy their chances of winning the Melbourne Test match and take a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj Plot Steve Smith's Dismissal

Steve Smith's form was a huge concern for the Australian cricket team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. But Smith has answered his critics in style and has slammed two Test tons in the ongoing series. Australia amassed a total of 474 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a stunning hundred by the former Australia skipper. Smith went on to score 140 runs off 197 balls at a strike rate of 71.07.

Steve Smith's return to form isn't good news for any team playing against Australia. During the fourth day of the fourth Test matches, the stump mic caught Virat Kohli instructing Mohammed Siraj on how to get Smith out. Kohli asked Siraj to go wide of his crease and bowl at Smith. Kohli also added that Smith doesn't like bowlers going so wide and delivering. Siraj followed Kohli's instructions and got rid of Steven Smith in no time.

Mohammed Siraj Makes Thumping Comeback