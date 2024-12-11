Published 13:41 IST, December 11th 2024
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Continue To Struggle During India's Net Session Ahead of Brisbane Test
India and Australia both have won one Test match each in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The next match will be played in Brisbane from December 14
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025: The Indian team is currently in hot waters following the outcome of the IND vs AUS second Test match that was played in the Adelaide Oval. Both India and Australia have won one Test match each in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With just three more Test match to go in the series, the contest is expected to heat up as both the teams have their sights set on the World Test Championship finals too.
India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia last won the prestigious silverware back in 2014 and since then, they have always been on the losing side of the things. As far as the Indian team is concerned, the focus remains on two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are at the fag ends of their careers. Both Rohit and Virat failed to perform in the Adelaide Test match and it is being seen as one of the main reason behind India's dismal performance.
Rohit-Virat Struggle In Team India's Net Session
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both have toured Australia in the past and they know the conditions pretty well. As far as the other batsmen of the Indian team are concerned, Rohit and Virat are far more experienced and they are expected to step up. Both the senior batsmen are expected to lead the team's scoring from the front, but right now it isn't happening. The official broadcasters of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy recently released a video featuring the legendary duo sweating it out in the training session.
As soon as the video was posted, netizens were quick to spot Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's struggles. People also commented that both Virat and Rohit should stop playing the IPL and focus on reviving their respective performances.
Mission Gabba Up Next For Team India
With the series hanging in balance with both India and Australia winning one match each, the caravan of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series now moves to Brisbane, where the third Test match will be played. India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final looks pretty bleak and they need to win all the three remaining games to make a case for themselves in order to qualify for the summit clash.
