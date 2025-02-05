WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Unleash Themselves, Go Big In Team India Nets Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st ODI In Nagpur

IND vs ENG ODI series: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on England in the three-match ODI series that starts on February 6, 2025 in Nagpur. The India vs England ODI series will be a dress rehearsal for the 'Men in Blue' ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy. India had last won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013. After the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 'Down Under', India will be eyeing to win the Champions Trophy in order to earn some redemption.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Considering Rohit's recent performance with the bat, many believe that it might be his last ICC event, but white ball is a different ball game and the Indian captain has always thrived, especially in the fifty over format. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to perform exceedingly well for India to win the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Rohit and Virat Go Full Throttle In Training Nets

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been a part of many memorable Indian victories in the past, but after the happenings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, their future is under severe doubts. The Indian cricket team is in a transitional phase and time is running out for few senior players of the team. Shubman Gill was appointed the vice captain of the team for the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their official social media handles which showcases Virat and Rohit batting in the nets. The superstars took an aggressive approach and it will be interesting to see if they bat in the same manner during the match.

Watch The Video Here

India Set Their Sights On Champions Trophy