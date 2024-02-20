Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby boy, former India captain reveals name

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude and excitement for the newest addition to their family, garnering heartfelt congratulations and well wishes.

Yash Bhati
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:Instagram/AnushkaSharma
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to social media on Tuesday to share the joyous news of the arrival of his second child with actress wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli announced that on February 15, they welcomed a baby boy into their family. 

Virat Kohli welcomes second child into the world

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, had their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021. Kohli expressed his gratitude and excitement for the newest addition to their family, garnering heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from fans and followers across the globe.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka,” Kohli wrote in his post. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

