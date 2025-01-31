Virat Kohli BRUTALLY Trolled Following Low Score on Ranji Trophy Comeback For Delhi vs Railways

DEL vs RLYS, Ranji Trophy: The expectations were high and Virat Kohli did not live upto it and hence is now facing the heat. Kohli walked into bat after Yash Dhull perished on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday. Kohli, as expected, got a huge reception from the crowd. Then he took strike and it seemed he was comfortable for the first few deliveries. But then, Himanshu Sangwan got one to jag back in and that went through the gate. Kohli was clean bowled for six runs on his Ranji comeback after 13 years. The crowd was stunned and they started leaving the stadium immediately after the dismissal. Here is how fans are now reacting to his failure.