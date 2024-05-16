Advertisement

The Indian football realm came to a standstill when the legendary Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement. The star Indian striker revealed that he will compete in his final International match next month, and it will be a very emotional moment for the football faithful. Chhetri's retirement has triggered a lot of emotions as no one was ready for such a sudden announcement of one of the greatest Indian Football players of the modern era. A horde of comments came pouring down on the post's comment box, and his dear friend and Team India cricketer Virat Kohli poured in his thoughts after he announced his decision.

Virat Kohli congratulates Sunil Chhetri after the latter announced international retirement

Sunil Chhetri announced his decision to retire from International duty over a nine-minute video, which he shared on his social media platforms. The Indian football striker revealed that the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait will be his final International match, and it will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium, aka the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata. Comments poured down over the social media post's comment box, and the Indian Cricket Team and RCB batter Virat Kohli shared his thoughts for the retiring football striker.

I'd like to say something... pic.twitter.com/xwXbDi95WV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11)

Virat Kohli kept his thoughts on the comments as he wrote, "My brother ❤️. PROUD."

The screengrab of Virat Kohli's comment on Sunil Chhetri's Instagram post



Apart from Virat Kohli, Iain Edward Hume, Iain Edward Hume, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also kept their thoughts for the legendary Indian football captain.

Sunil Chhetri made his debut back in 2005 and has become the country's all-time top scorer and the most-capped player. He is also the number three of goal scorers among the active players, right behind the football icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Indian football great will ride off to International Sunset, and playing his last game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) will be special as the city of Kolkata has been pivotal for the striker as he evolved into one of the greatest to ever do it while competing in the city.