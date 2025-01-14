Virat Kohli Gets BIZARRE Ratings From Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan For His Poor Show in BGT vs Australia

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Virat Kohli had a Border-Gavaskar Trophy to forget, yet to get decent ratings from former cricketing legends is a tad-bit weird. The former India captain amassed 190 runs in nine innings, at an average of 23.75 and what was more concerning was his manner of dismissals. In all his eight dismissals, Kohli was caught behind, while trying to play deliveries outside the off-stump. So, overall - he did not have a good series as he is a batter and his primary job is to get runs. Yet, Kohli has got good ratings from former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan. While Gilchrist has given Kohli a 7.5, Vaughan rates his show in Australia and gives him a 7.

‘He brings eyeballs to the game’ - Gilchrist

“We did say that, he’s an all-rounder package. He brings eyeballs to the game, so yeah 7.5/10.”

‘7/10 for the entertainment’ - Vaughan

“He (Virat Kohli) brought the barge, sandpaper, geed up the crowd. He’s probably run at Konstas faster than I’ve seen anybody run at player in history of the game. I’m gonna give him a 7/10 for the entertainment that Virat Kohli brings.”

Kohli was in the thick of things - be it his sandpaper drama or his shoulder-bump with young Sam Konstas.

