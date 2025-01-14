Published 06:54 IST, January 14th 2025
Virat Kohli Gets BIZARRE Ratings From Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan For His Poor Show in BGT vs Australia
Virat Kohli had a Border-Gavaskar Trophy to forget, yet to get decent ratings from former cricketing legends is a tad-bit weird.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli had a Border-Gavaskar Trophy to forget, yet to get decent ratings from former cricketing legends is a tad-bit weird. The former India captain amassed 190 runs in nine innings, at an average of 23.75 and what was more concerning was his manner of dismissals. In all his eight dismissals, Kohli was caught behind, while trying to play deliveries outside the off-stump. So, overall - he did not have a good series as he is a batter and his primary job is to get runs. Yet, Kohli has got good ratings from former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan. While Gilchrist has given Kohli a 7.5, Vaughan rates his show in Australia and gives him a 7.
‘He brings eyeballs to the game’ - Gilchrist
“We did say that, he’s an all-rounder package. He brings eyeballs to the game, so yeah 7.5/10.”
‘7/10 for the entertainment’ - Vaughan
“He (Virat Kohli) brought the barge, sandpaper, geed up the crowd. He’s probably run at Konstas faster than I’ve seen anybody run at player in history of the game. I’m gonna give him a 7/10 for the entertainment that Virat Kohli brings.”
Kohli was in the thick of things - be it his sandpaper drama or his shoulder-bump with young Sam Konstas.
Unfortunately India lost the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. Following the loss, Kohli faced a lot of criticism as some reckoned it is over for the legend and he should retire. But Kohli has not made any public statement on this which makes us believe that he will continue to feature in Test cricket. Kohli would soon be seen playing the Champions Trophy in Dubai.
Updated 06:59 IST, January 14th 2025