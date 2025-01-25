Virat Kohli Gives Autograph To His Fan While Training In Mumbai, Star India Batter Grinds Hard In The Nets With Sanjay Bangar

Team India star Virat Kohli has begun preparations to recoup his form after his recent performance raised concerns over his longevity in the team. The cricketer has been going through a slump lately, as he has failed to make an impact in recent memory. Kohli's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy received criticism, as he could not assert his dominance. After returning from the series, Kohli has returned to the nets as he takes up some training sessions in Mumbai. Kohli's humility towards the fans was also on display as he took some time out for a fan who sought an autograph.

Kohli Makes A Young Fan's Day By Signing An Autograph On The Latter's Bat

Virat Kohli is in Mumbai and has been practicing in the nets. As he prepares for a comeback in the Ranji Trophy, the star cricketer is getting some game time before the domestic competition. A video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows that a young fan approached the Indian superstar and sought an autograph with the bat during the training session, and he agreed to his request.

The young man got Virat Kohli's autograph on the bat and also posed for a picture with him and former cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, who was also present during the training session.

Virat Kohli Engages In Training With Former India Coach In Mumbai

Ahead of his return to the Ranji Trophy domestic cricket tournament, Virat Kohli was seen honing his skills with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai. In a video circulating on social media, both of them could be seen practising as the India batter received some Throwdowns in the nets.

Virat Kohli's struggles have been evident as he managed to score just 190 runs in the five test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The India star scored a century in the Perth Test. But the visiting side faced a heavy defeat with a 3-1 margin, and Kohli's shortcomings were heavily criticized.