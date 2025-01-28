Virat Kohli Goes Through Fielding Drills With Delhi's Ranji Trophy Team, Puts In Hard Yards While Batting In Nets

After the infamous debacle 'Down Under', in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India's next Test assignment will be against Ben Stokes' ruthless England in June. India are out of the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals and they'll have to start and plan things from the scratch in order to better their game for the next WTC cycle that goes on till 2027. The Indian team is currently in a transitional phase with few of the senior players fast approaching their final phase of their careers.

After India's 3-0 home series loss against New Zealand and the 3-1 loss against Australia 'Down Under', the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made it mandatory for all the international players to participate in domestic competitions. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in particular were criticized for their decision to skip the Duleep Trophy last year owing to workload related issues.

Kohli Starts Training With Delhi's Ranji Trophy Team

Former India captain Virat Kohli is returning to play the Ranji Trophy after a long haul of 12 years. Kohli who is in the last phase of his career has continued to struggle with the bat, atleast in the longest format of the game. Kohli looked far from his best in the home series against New Zealand and also in the away series against Australia. He did somehow manage to score 190 runs in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but that also includes a ton that he scored in the opening Test match of the series which was played in Perth.

The former India captain skipped Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra as he was not hundred percent match fit, but he is all set to make a domestic comeback in Delhi's next game against Railways. Kohli has now returned to his home ground and has started training with Delhi's Ranji Trophy team. He also went through a couple of fielding drills and later went on to hit a few balls in the nets.

Champions Trophy 2025, Last ICC Event For Virat Kohli?