Virat Kohli is a 'VILLAIN'? Australian Media DEMEANS Ex-IND Captain After Poor Show During BGT

Not for the first time, Australian media has once again ripped into Virat Kohli with personal garbs after his shambolic show in the recently-concluded BGT. Kohli did not get among the runs like he was expected to and what followed was expected. Australian media has always been obsessed with Kohli and their reaction to his show during BGT is a testament of that. From calling him a ‘clown’ to labelling him as a ‘villain’, most Australian media outlets have been critical of him.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD

“Made a lot of noise in the field but was bewitched by Boland in both innings, ending a series where every one of his dismissals was to an edge behind the wicket on the wide line that Australia now know to use. India will soon have to consider how much longer Kohli can go on in Tests.”

News.com.au

As per the digital website, they will always remember Kohli as a ‘villain’ and also a batting genius.

“Australia will always remember Virat Kohli as a batting great, albeit a cricketer whose form continued to disintegrate on what was almost certainly his final tour Down Under as a Test cricketer,” the website said. “But the megastar Indian will best be remembered by Australia in a similar fashion to sporting greats such as Gary Hall junior, Novak Djokovic and Stuart Broad: for all the brilliance Kohli has conjured, he is first and foremost a villain,” added the report.

THE AUSTRALIAN - Newspaper

They reckoned Kohli had an opportunity to turn things around in his possible-last visit to Australia as an active cricketer.

“Virat Kohli had one final chance to salvage something from an underwhelming summer. Instead, as the Test and trophy slipped away he slowly lost control"

FOX SPORTS

“Kohli deserved to end his Test career in Australia with a standing ovation, but instead he was showered with boos by the Sydney crowd as he walked out to bat on Saturday afternoon"