Published 08:09 IST, February 4th 2025
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to Play MLC American Cricket in Future?
Are there possibilities that the Board of Control of Cricket in India soften their stance on contracted players not playing foreign leagues?
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Are there possibilities that the Board of Control of Cricket in India soften their stance on contracted players not playing foreign leagues? There has been a lot of debate around this and up until now, BCCI stand firm in their stance on this. They are not willing to change their stance on this, but could that change in the future? Would we see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah feature in other leagues apart from the cash-rich Indian Premier League? Recently, MLC team Washington Freedom Owner Sanjay Govil shared his thoughts on MLC's expansion, cricket's rising growth and passion for the game. He also said that he wishes to see Kohli, Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav play in his team. While that looks to be a distant possibility, the MLC is surely growing and that is helping cricket in America survive and grow.
Sanjiv Goenka's BIG LEAP
Meanwhile, Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group, the owners of Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants , on Monday won the race to partner Lancashire to run The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals.
RPSG Group came up with the highest bid to secure a 49 per cent stake in the franchise, according to Espncricinfo.
RPSG Group, which had made an unsuccessful bid for London Spirit on Friday, finally secured a stake in the Manchester-based Hundred side reportedly for around 116 million pounds.
"The two parties (Lancashire and RPSG Group) will now enter into an eight-week period of exclusivity in which they will discuss the exact terms of the deal. Lancashire have previously suggested that they are open to a discussion about selling some of their 51 per cent stake in the Originals if the price is high enough that it enables them to pay down a significant proportion of their bank debt," said the report.
Updated 08:14 IST, February 4th 2025