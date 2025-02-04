Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to Play MLC American Cricket in Future?

Are there possibilities that the Board of Control of Cricket in India soften their stance on contracted players not playing foreign leagues? There has been a lot of debate around this and up until now, BCCI stand firm in their stance on this. They are not willing to change their stance on this, but could that change in the future? Would we see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah feature in other leagues apart from the cash-rich Indian Premier League? Recently, MLC team Washington Freedom Owner Sanjay Govil shared his thoughts on MLC's expansion, cricket's rising growth and passion for the game. He also said that he wishes to see Kohli, Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav play in his team. While that looks to be a distant possibility, the MLC is surely growing and that is helping cricket in America survive and grow.