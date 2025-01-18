Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Miss Next Ranji Trophy Game Due to CONCERNING Reason - REPORT

Amid much speculations doing the rounds, the latest report almost confirms that both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to miss their next Ranji games. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, both the cricketers are carrying niggles and they have reportedly informed that to the BCCI medical staff. While Kohli has picked up a neck sprain which will keep his out for Delhi's game against Saurashtra, Rahul has reportedly injured his elbow and will miss Punjab's clash versus Karnataka. On the other hand, after head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket - players like Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra) have confirmed their availability. Even Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been spotted training together.

‘Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket’

"Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, like Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice. India can then evaluate his performance in the initial test matches," former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said.

CT 25 Squad to be Picked Today

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will convene here on Saturday to pick India's squad for the Champions Trophy , and they will have to deal with two tricky scenarios — the fitness of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and how to fit in Yashasvi Jaiswal in the provisional 15. Despite their niggles. the names of Kohli and Rahul are expected to feature in India's squad for the Champions Trophy.