Virat Kohli Makes Big Announcement, Confirms Availability For 2027 ODI World Cup Amid IPL 2025 Season | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era and hence there is always a speculation over his future in the game. For the unversed, Kohli has already retired from T20I cricket after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies.

While speculations are already rife over whether Kohli would feature in the next ODI World Cup or not, the legend confirmed his availability for the marquee event in 2027. Kohli made this revelation during an event in Mumbai recently when he was asked about his future plans.

"Staying in the present. Any hints about the next big step," asked the host.

‘Try to win the next World Cup’

To this question, Virat Kohli replied, "The next big step. I don't know, but maybe try to win the next World Cup." The crowd present at the venue started clapping and cheering as soon as the 36-year-old gave this answer.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli was the leading run-getter of the tournament, but despite his glorious form - India lost in the summit clash against Australia at Ahmedabad. Team India last won the ODI World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011. Kohli was a part of that side as well. In the 2015 ODI WC and the the following 2019 event, Team India bowed out in the semi-final stage.