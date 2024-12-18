'Thanks For Everything': Virat Kohli Pens Down An Emotional Farewell Note For His Buddy R. Ashwin

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The Gabba Test match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series did not produce any result, but it will be always remembered for what happened after the match. Indian stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket. It was a decision that many saw coming, but nobody had expected to come in the middle of a series which holds a great importance. Ashwin's last appearance for India was the Adelaide Test match, the Pink Ball Test match that India ended up losing by 10 wickets on this tour.

As soon as the skies opened up on the fifth day of the Gabba Test match and the players walked back to their respective dressing rooms, a visual of Virat Kohli hugging an emotional R. Ashwin sparked the rumours of his retirement. These rumours were soon put to rest after Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied Rohit Sharma in the press conference and announced his retirement.

Virat Kohli Pens Down An Emotional Note For Ashwin

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have been at the forefront of many Indian victories. The Indian team became an invincible force on home soil with Ashwin being one of the chief architects of it. Both Ashwin and Kohli have shared the dressing room for 14 odd years and in his social media post, Virat specifically mentioned that Ashwin's retirement made him a bit emotional.

Here's What Kohli Posted

Ashwin, The Cricketing Gem

