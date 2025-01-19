Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Participation Under Severe Doubt, DDCA Provides Fresh Update On Under Fire Former India Skipper

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Virat Kohli has been under a lot of scrutiny after a lacklustre and dismal show with the bat in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Kohli, the former India skipper who looked to be troubled by spin, was also restricted by Australian pacers 'Down Under'. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart could manage to score only 190 runs from all the five Test matches that he played in Australia. But Virat Kohli's capability to play spin came under scanner after his dismal performances against New Zealand in a three-Test home series.

Kohli could manage to accumulate only 93 runs in the New Zealand series that was played before Team India's Australia tour. The former India skipper scored these runs at an average of 15.50 and with a strike rate of 53.76. Many attributed to this failure as a result of Kohli's reluctancy to play domestic cricket. Virat Kohli, last played a domestic game back in 2012, even before he was named the full-time India Test captain.

DDCA Drops Big Update On Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after India's debacle in Australia issued few strict guidelines. The BCCI has now made it mandatory for players to prove their credentials in the domestic circuit to play on the international level. According to many fans and experts, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from the T20I format and can dedicate some time to domestic cricket.

ALSO READ | Team India And England Arrive In Kolkata For T20I Series Opener At Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma has already confirmed his availability to play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, but the clouds of doubts, still continue to hover around Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy participation. 'Kohli has been advised rest because of a neck sprain sustained during the final Test against Australia at Sydney. He is not available for the Saurashtra game. About the Railways game, which is also Delhi's last league encounter, we are still not sure', said a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official on conditions of anonymity.

Virat Kohli Named In India's Champions Trophy Squad

ALSO READ | Karun Nair's Dream Of India Return After Eight Years Washed Away By Team Dynamics