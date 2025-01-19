Published 11:16 IST, January 19th 2025
Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Participation Under Severe Doubt, DDCA Provides Fresh Update On Under Fire Former India Skipper
It was earlier reported that the former India captain has sustained a neck sprain and is not completely match fit to participate in the upcoming Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli has been under a lot of scrutiny after a lacklustre and dismal show with the bat in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Kohli, the former India skipper who looked to be troubled by spin, was also restricted by Australian pacers 'Down Under'. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart could manage to score only 190 runs from all the five Test matches that he played in Australia. But Virat Kohli's capability to play spin came under scanner after his dismal performances against New Zealand in a three-Test home series.
Kohli could manage to accumulate only 93 runs in the New Zealand series that was played before Team India's Australia tour. The former India skipper scored these runs at an average of 15.50 and with a strike rate of 53.76. Many attributed to this failure as a result of Kohli's reluctancy to play domestic cricket. Virat Kohli, last played a domestic game back in 2012, even before he was named the full-time India Test captain.
DDCA Drops Big Update On Virat Kohli
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after India's debacle in Australia issued few strict guidelines. The BCCI has now made it mandatory for players to prove their credentials in the domestic circuit to play on the international level. According to many fans and experts, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from the T20I format and can dedicate some time to domestic cricket.
Rohit Sharma has already confirmed his availability to play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, but the clouds of doubts, still continue to hover around Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy participation. 'Kohli has been advised rest because of a neck sprain sustained during the final Test against Australia at Sydney. He is not available for the Saurashtra game. About the Railways game, which is also Delhi's last league encounter, we are still not sure', said a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official on conditions of anonymity.
Virat Kohli Named In India's Champions Trophy Squad
Despite all the rumours of rifts and ego clashes in the Indian dressing room, the BCCI selection committee has named a nearly similar Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy as compared to the 2023 ODI World Cup. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been picked to play the marquee ICC event. This is Virat Kohli's third Champions Trophy tournament. He has already won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Kohli also led India in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy, but the team lost to Pakistan in the finals
