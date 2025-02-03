Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma IGNORED! Tim Southee Predicts Batter With Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

As expected, predictions have already started with less than a month to go for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While most have started picking the team or the finalists of the marquee event, former New Zealand legend Tim Southee has gone on to pick the batter who will score most runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy. It was surprising that Southee ignored Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from this. Kohli and Rohit are considered to be the best white-ball cricketers in the world. Instead of picking any of the Indian greats, the New Zealander backed his fellow countryman Kane Williamson . Southee reckoned Williamson will be the leading run-getter of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

‘I’d like to say Kane Williamson will be up there’

“Leading run scorer, I think the wickets will be pretty good in Pakistan. I’d like to say Kane Williamson will be up there. I just think his ability to adapt to different conditions we’ve seen, his experience in different conditions, and his success in different conditions, and he’s a guy that’s got a phenomenal one-day record, so if New Zealand are to go deep into the competition, then he’s going to have to score a lot of runs as well."

‘Maybe Travis Head from Australia as well’

“And maybe Travis Head from Australia as well. I think he’s a dangerous player. He’s been a standout in the One Day World Cup in the last edition. I think he’ll like the wickets in Pakistan and Australia historically have been very strong in world events, so I’m sure they’ll be there near the end as well," Southee added.