Virat Kohli Set To Take The Field In Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Under 25-Year-Old LSG Cricketer

The King has returned to his base as a commoner, as Virat Kohli has returned to his good old days of cricket for Delhi and the DDCA. The modern-day great has returned to basics and will be a part of Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli arrived to take up some training with the Delhi squad and honed his skills in the nets.

Virat Kohli To Take The Field Under 25-Year-Old Leadership After Declining Captaincy Offer

With Virat Kohli returning to his domestic roots and taking part in the Ranji Trophy tournament, the Delhi And District Cricket Association reportedly approached with a unique proposition to the India cricketer. They wanted Kohli to lead the Ranji side as the captain in the upcoming Elite Group D match-up against Railways. But the India superstar declined, saying he wanted 25-year-old LSG star Ayush Badoni to continue in the leadership role. His denial would reflect his support and enthusiasm of nurturing young talent and allowing the next generation to elevate in the game

"We asked Virat if he would be willing to take up the captaincy for the game against Railways. However, he refused, saying, 'Let Ayush Badoni continue. I don't want to lead,'" a source revealed to ANI.

India's Virat Kohli takes up some bats in the training nets while training with Delhi for Ranji Trophy at Delhi | Image: PTI Photo

Virat Kohli Took Turns, Faced Spin In Training & Enjoyed A Classic Delicacy

Virat Kohli returned to his base at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and made his entrance from the 'Virender Sehwag Gate.' He checked in to be a part of the Delhi team's training camp in the lead-up to their match against Railways. Kohli spent an hour in the nets and took turns to bat alongside Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni. he faced off throw downs and tried to practice the pull shot. Virat then entered the spinners' nets after a knocking session and faced off against left-arm spinners Harsh Tyagi and Sumit Mathur.

After the team's practice, Kohli and the team enjoyed some Kadhi Chawal, an old-favourite which he used to have back in the days.