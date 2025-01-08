Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill And Rohit Sharma Touch New Lows In Latest ICC Test Rankings, Rishabh Pant Enters Top Ten

ICC Rankings: India's poor and lacklustre show against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been shocking. Australia defeated India by 3-1 to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after ten years and they also stormed into the World Test Championship Finals which is scheduled to be played in June this year. Not to forget the fact that the Aussies are the defending champions of the coveted World Test Championship mace.

India, courtesy of their BGT series loss have slipped to the third position in the ICC Test rankings. But India's biggest problem has been their star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who have been underperforming and have failed to fire. This was Virat Kohli's fifth tour to Australia and greater things were expected out of him. From the five Border-Gavaskar Trophy series matches and nine innings, Virat Kohli could score only 190 odd runs which includes a thumping century in Perth.

Setback For Rohit-Virat In Latest ICC Test Rankings

With multiple records to their names and unthinkable prowess with the bat in their hands, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has dominated the game for a very long time. As far as the longest format of the game is concerned, Kohli might be a touch ahead of Rohit, but the Indian skipper has also played few special and memorable innings. But as of now, both Rohit and Virat find themselves surrounded with unanswered questions, especially after their deteriorating form.

Latest ICC Test Rankings | Image: icc.com

In the recently released ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has dropped down four places and is at the 27th spot with 614 points. Shubman Gill too has dropped three places and is currently stationed at the 23rd spot with 631 points. But Rohit Sharma's condition on the points table has worsened, the Indian Test skipper has dropped two places and is currently on the 42nd place with 554 points.

Rishabh Pant Registers Massive Gains In Test Rankings

Latest ICC Test Rankings | Image: icc.com