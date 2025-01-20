Virat Kohli Signals Availability for Delhi's Upcoming Ranji Trophy Game vs Railways, Set For Domestic Return After 12 Years

Team India superstar Virat Kohli is set to compete in his first RanjI Trophy match after a long gap of 12 years. The modern-day cricketing great is expected to be in action against Delhi's final league match against Railways, which is scheduled to take place on January 30.

Kohli was unable to play in Delhi's upcoming away match against Saurashtra, which begins in Rajkot on January 23, due to a neck sprain. But he has informed the DDCA that he will be available for the team's final Ranji Trophy league match.

"Virat has conveyed to DDCA president (Rohan Jaitley) and team management that he is available for the game against Railways," Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI.