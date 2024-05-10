Advertisement

On Thursday, Virat Kohli continued his great run of form during the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 game. The batter amassed 92 runs in his innings and got to the total at a quick rate, smashing seven 4s and six 6s at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Kohli missed out on a well-deserved 9th IPL century but was able to power his side to a ginormous total of 241.

Also Read | Fans in awe of Virat Kohli following his explosive 92 for RCB vs PBKS

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's cheeky reply on strike rate query

Following the culmination of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings, Virat Kohli was asked to express his thoughts on the innings he played. Addressing it, Kohli made it known that his motive was to keep the strike rate high. Kohli passed a wry smile after stating about the strike rate.

Advertisement

Victory is earned through sweat, grit, and unwavering determination. @imVkohli personifies the spirit of a true champion.❤️🔥#ViratKohli || #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/iLqXOZWlsn — Dₑₘₒₙ (@ImRealDemon)

'It Was important for me to keep up the strike rate right through (laughs)."

Advertisement

Considering the uproar Virat Kohli's strike rate has garnered over the last few days, and at the time of the ICC T20 World Cup squad announcement, his aforementioned reply may have been a shot at his naysayers.

Punjab Kings gave Virat Kohli an early let-off when he batted on not. Ashutosh Sharma dropped a catch and it turned out to be frustrating for PBKS.

Advertisement

He further elaborated on his knock stating that his focus was to keep the momentum in possession. He pointed out the key moment when Rajat Patidar got out and the rain interrupted play, he said they had to progress cautiously afterwards and hence took 8-10 deliveries to rebuild.

"I was just focused on taking the momentum forward. There was a tricky phase when Rajat got out, and there was a break for rain and hail. We had a bit of stop of momentum. Had to rebuild for 8-10 balls. Once the base was set and Cam got a few boundaries away, I thought I had to go again."

Advertisement