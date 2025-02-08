Virat Kohli Steals The Spotlight At Nets During India's Training Session, Signals Return In 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli attends a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Star batter Virat Kohli took center stage on the eve of the second ODI against England, batting for nearly an hour in the nets and putting to rest any doubts about the knee injury that had ruled him out in Nagpur.

Kohli arrived quietly, went through his warm-up routine, and headed straight to the nets, kit bag slung over his shoulder.

Once there, he was in full flow, confidently taking on Odisha Cricket Association net bowlers alongside his Indian teammates.

His timing was exquisite, and his intensity unwavering as he continued to bat relentlessly for nearly an hour, much to the delight of a packed crowd that chanted 'Kohli, Kohli'.

The sight of Kohli dominating the nets was a reassuring one for Indian fans, especially after his struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he was repeatedly dismissed by edging to the slip cordon.

Kohli made a match-winning half century when he last played an ODI at this venue against West Indies in 2019.

Kohli In, Iyer Out?

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak may have remained tight-lipped about whom Kohli would replace.

However, all signs pointed toward Shreyas Iyer potentially missing out despite his match-winning 36-ball 59 in India’s four-wicket victory in Nagpur.

Iyer was notably absent from the optional practice session, along with several key first-choice players, including Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana.

With the Gautam Gambhir-led think tank favoring a left-right opening combination, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to retain his place at the top alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, pushing Kohli to No. 4.

Reflecting on his unexpected call-up in the first ODI, Iyer had earlier said: "I was watching a movie last night, thinking I could stay up late, but then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat had a swollen knee. I rushed back to my room and went straight to sleep." While Kohli looked in sublime touch, Rohit Sharma had a rough outing at the nets, getting cleaned up twice by local OCA net bowlers -- hardly an encouraging sight for the Indian skipper.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is not India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, was also seen batting for an extended period, much to the crowd’s delight.

Crowd Craze

Cuttack, starved of international cricket, turned up in full force for the practice session and it resembled a real match.

"I think it's a great atmosphere. I have just seen the ground and the public is there, the crowd is there. It looks like a match day," agreed Kotak.

The stadium last hosted a T20I against South Africa in 2022, while the last ODI here dates back more than five years.

With the OCA allowing free entry for spectators, fans began queuing up outside the stadium from the afternoon.

By the time Rohit and Co arrived, over 20,000 people had packed the stands, especially in the galleries near the nets, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

England, meanwhile, opted for a rest day and did not turn up for practice.

Another Belter

It may be hosting an ODI for the first time since December 22, 2019, but Cuttack has witnessed belters all along and it may be no different this time.

While India chased down West Indies' 316 in under 49 overs in 2019, in 2017 the home side had piled 381/6 against England before restricting the opposition to 366/8.

The venue witnessed another 350-plus total in 2014 when India posted 363/5 against Sri Lanka who had folded for 194.