Published 12:56 IST, November 1st 2024
Washington Sundar's Twin Strikes Help India Keep New Zealand At 92/3 At Lunch On Day One, 3rd Test
Off-spinner Washington Sundar stymied New Zealand’s progress with two vital strikes as the visitors reached 92/3 at lunch against India on the opening day of the third and final Test on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Tom Latham during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium | Image: AP Photo
