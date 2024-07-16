Published 10:08 IST, July 16th 2024
Wasim Akram Ecstatic After Witnessing Pakistani Boy Emulating Bowling Action Of Jasprit Bumrah
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was thrilled to witness a viral video of a young Pakistani boy copying the distinct bowling action of India's Jasprit Bumrah.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
A young budding bowler in Pakistan copies Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:59 IST, July 16th 2024