Published 07:43 IST, August 12th 2024
‘Great Opportunity for a Hat-Trick’: Wasim Jaffer Highlights Team India’s Chances Against AUS in BGT
Former India cricket Wasim Jaffer analyzes Team India's chances for a treble of wins against Australia at the Border Gavaskar Trophy while playing down under.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team India players celebrate after R Ashwin takes his 500th wicket in the IND vs ENG 5th Test match | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:43 IST, August 12th 2024