WATCH | Aussie Crowd Brands Virat Kohli Public Enemy No. 1, Sings Derogatory Song For Star Indian Batter In MCG

Virat Kohli is not having a good time in Australia in the currently ongoing Border Gavaksar Trophy. Virat Kohli has failed to have an impact with the bat for the Indian contingent which has led to facing massive criticism from fans and cricket experts. Virat Kohli amidst all of this has become a massive target and is constantly being attacked by Australian fans and media. Virat Kohli was involved in a major controversy with Australian journalists for them trying to click pictures of his children.

Following that, Virat Kohli bumped shoulders with debutant Sam Konstas on the first day of the fourth test which led to a heated argument between the two players on the field.

Australian Crowd Target Kohli On Second Day Of Boxing Day Test

Following the string of incidents that Virat Kohli has been involved in during his time in Australia, the Indian star batter has been branded as ‘public enemy no.1’ by the Aussies. In a video that is going viral on social media, Australian fans can be seen chanting insulting slurs and singing derogatory songs about the Indian batter.

Virat Kohli got out for 36 today while batting in the second innings against Australia.

Kohli Loses Cool With Australian Fans Following Dismissal