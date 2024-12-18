WATCH | BCCI Releases Behind The Scenes Video Of R. Ashwin's Emotional Speech For Team India

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The hero of Sydney, retires at the Gabba, this is how the story of two Border-Gavaskar Trophy has panned out with R. Ashwin in the lead of a heroic story. The last time Ashwin visited Australia, he made sure that India do not succumb to an embarrassing victory in Sydney, but this time around, little did anybody know that he will call it quits on his India career. There were speculations about Ashwin retiring, but the timing of the announcement has shocked many.

Ashwin is considered as one of the sharpest cricketing minds and he has worked on his craft and has honed it for many years to become as effective as he is on the field. Ashwin's problems started with the New Zealand home series, that India lost prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and his journey in the India whites has come to a halt with the end of the Brisbane Test.

R. Ashwin Delivers An Emotional Message In Team Dressing Room

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has witnessed many Indian greats walking away from the game of cricket. Be it Sourav Ganguly , MS Dhoni or Anil Kumble, all these stalwarts called time on their career by the time their respective editions of the BGT ended. Once Ashwin accompanied Rohit Sharma to the post-match press conference, the writing was there on the wall for everybody to read.

Hours after R. Ashwin called time on his India career, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a special Behind The Scenes (BTS) video of how the entire thing unfolded. The video also showcases Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins meeting Ashwin and gifting him a signed Australian jersey. Ashwin delivered an emotional speech in the Indian dressing room and promised to always back the team as a fan.

Gabba Test Ends In A Disappointing Draw