WATCH | Rohit Sharma Shows Signs Of Being Unhappy With BCCI's New Rules, Accidentally Reacts To Wives Being Banned On Tours

The BCCI a few days ago released a set of new guidelines that players are to follow after a disaster of the test series against New Zealand and Australia. India were whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, following that India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy, where they faced another crushing defeat against the Aussies. Following these back to back series defeats, there have been calls to end the superstar culture in Indian Cricket which targets players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli .

Today, India announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy . During the press conference, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma showed his displeasure over the new rules set in place by the BCCI.

BCCI Puts Restrictions On Players Families On Tours

One of the rules that has been put in place by the BCCI has put a restriction on players families. The rule restricts families to accompany players on their tours. It was given under the Family Travel Policy in the new diktat given by the BCCI.

The rule states, “Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format- wise) of up to a two-week period.”

Rohit Sharma Caught Expressing Displeasure About New Rule

India today announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, during the press conference, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma was caught talking to Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar. In his conversation with Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma expressed his displeasure over the family rule put in place by the BCCI.

Rohit when talking to Agarkar said, “Mere ko 1 dhed ghanta baithna padega. ye sab bol rahe hai mere ko family-wamily ka. (I will have to sit for 1-1.5 hours, these guys are asking me about the family thing.)"