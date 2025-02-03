WCL T20 2025: India-Pakistan Blockbuster Headlines 16-Day Tournament Across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester and Leeds

February 3, 2025: After a historic debut, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League returns with an even bigger and more exciting second season. Expanding its footprint to four iconic cities, the league promises fans a greater spectacle, bringing cricket legends closer to their supporters. In addition to Edgbaston in Birmingham and Northamptonshire in Northampton, the league will now feature matches at Grace Road in Leicester and Headingley in Leeds, offering a thrilling 16-day journey for fans from July 18 to August 2, 2025.



The decision to expand into Leicester and Leeds comes as part of WCL’s vision to make the tournament accessible to more fans while enhancing the grandeur of Season 2. With the addition of these venues, the league will reach new communities, creating an electrifying atmosphere as legends of the game compete on these hallowed grounds.

Tickets for WCL Season 2 are live now at wclcricket.com, giving fans the opportunity to witness history in the making. The tournament, which will now feature 18 matches over 16 days, promises unforgettable moments, capped by the marquee India- Pakistan clash on July 20 and the grand finale on August 2.

Mr. Harshit Tomar, CEO of WCL, shared his excitement about the league’s growth: “Our goal has always been to celebrate the legacy of cricket by bringing its greatest legends back to the field. Expanding WCL into four cities allows us to give more fans the chance to experience the magic of this tournament firsthand. With tickets going live soon, we can’t wait for cricket lovers to join us in making Season 2 even more spectacular.”

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Chief Patron of WCL, said: “EaseMyTrip has always focused on connecting people to their passions, and WCL embodies that vision perfectly. Season 2 is not just about cricket; it’s about reliving the iconic moments of the game, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to even more cities. With tickets going live soon, we look forward to welcoming fans to witness legends in action.”

Edgbaston’s Director of Operations, Claire Daniel, said: “The anticipation is already building around Edgbaston and our communities ahead of the World Championship of Legends season 2.

“Last summer was a huge success: around 50,000 people attended Edgbaston for the games, and it was lovely to see supporters of all six sides coming together. It was a carnival atmosphere, lots of colour, great food, people of all ages, lots of families. And of course the cricket was amazing, with some of the greats of the game rolling back the years and putting on a show.

“We’re delighted to be the primary host venue for the WCL. We look forward to this summer’s spectacle and working together for many more years to come.”

Yorkshire CCC's Chief Executive Sanjay Patel said: "We are delighted to be hosting four fixtures in the World Championship of Legends tournament this summer.

"Headingley has a long history of hosting world-class players on the international stage, so it's fantastic to be welcoming a great number of legends back to Leeds. I'm sure the Yorkshire public will come out and enjoy the occasions, along with many other travelling supporters, and have no doubt that the world-renowned Headingley atmosphere will help to make the tournament a real spectacle once again."

John Williams, Commercial Director of Leicestershire County Cricket Club said: "We are delighted to host fixtures of the World Championship of Legends at the Uptonsteel County Ground this year,This exciting event brings together some of cricket's greatest players, giving fans the chance to witness some of the greats of the game. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our venue and provide world-class entertainment for cricket enthusiasts in Leicester and beyond."

Daniel Vernon, Chief Operating Officer of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said: “We are really excited to be welcoming the WCL back to Northampton, it was a fantastic tournament to be a part of in 2024 and this year is set to be even bigger and better. We are grateful to the WCL for once again choosing us a host venue and look forward to this becoming a part of our Northamptonshire cricket calendar for many years to come”