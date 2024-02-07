Advertisement

On the back of a sublime 106-run victory, India have levelled the series with England at 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill were the leading protagonists for India in Visakhapatnam. With all squared up, the attention will shift to Rajkot where the teams will face off from February 15 onwards.

Following a humbling defeat in Hyderabad, India, the home side bounced back in the series with a crackling victory. However, the triumph wasn't a convincing one as there were spots where Team India had given England a hand to climb up again. Nevertheless, it was too sweet an end for Rohit Sharma and Co, but the weaknesses are still at large. Former India bowler Zaheer Khan put light on the same.

IND vs ENG: Zaheer Khan highlights the stationed concerns

"There are a few concerns when you look at the team - batting is something that they will be talking about because under these conditions, on this sort of a surface, we have seen India do better," Zaheer said on JioCinema.

"You look at England's second innings, there is only one half-century and they still managed to get close to 300. That is what collective effort can do. We have seen two brilliant innings - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, but with the bat, there is a lot of work to be done," Zaheer added.

"If you are one down in the series, you need that aggression, fight and belief to make sure that it is 1-1 after the end of the game. And I think Rohit was able to bring out those individual performances from the players," Khan said.