Published 20:38 IST, September 20th 2024

We lost too many wickets in first 10 overs: Taskin Ahmed On Bangladesh Batting Failure

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed on Friday admitted that losing too many wickets in the first 10 overs of their first innings against "world class" Indian bowlers has put his side on the backfoot in the opening Test against India here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Taskin Ahmed celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket.
Taskin Ahmed celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket.
