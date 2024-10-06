sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |

Published 23:40 IST, October 6th 2024

We walked the talk as per decisions taken at team meeting: Suryakumar Yadav

The skipper seemed excited about the long-term prospects of having the country's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav fast-tracked into the international arena and another seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy being inducted into the roster.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:40 IST, October 6th 2024