The 3-match T20 showdown between West Indies and South Africa will commence today. It will be a rehearsal for both teams ahead of the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. For South Africa, it will be an added advantage as West Indies are the host of the upcoming World Cup, hence they will have the opportunity to acclimatize with the conditions before any other team.

An intriguing SA vs WI encounter is set to take place. To not miss the action let's get hold of the live streaming details.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming and telecast details

When will West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place on May 23, 2024 (May 24, 2024, in India).

Where will West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place at Sabina Park.

At what time West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of 1st T20I in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series on TV in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

How to watch West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of 1st T20I in South Africa?

The matches will be streamed live on SuperSport Grandstand (on TV channel 201).

How to watch West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of 1st T20I in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I on ESPN+.

How to watch West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of 1st T20I in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I on TNT Sports

West Indies squad:

Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen, Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje