Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

What has gone wrong with 'Prince' Shubman Gill? Locating the shortcomings laid bare in recent games

In Friday's Test match, Shubman Gill extended his streak of scoring below 40 for the 12th consecutive time.

Republic Sports Desk
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill walks out after being dismissed | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shubman Gill, often heralded as one of the promising talents in Indian cricket, has found himself grappling with a protracted spell of poor form in Test cricket. His struggles have been notably pronounced during the ongoing Test series against England. In the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, Gill scored 34 off 46 balls before being dismissed by James Anderson in the first innings. 

3 things you need to know

  • Shubman Gill has played 21 Tests and has scored 1063 runs at an average of 29
  • The 22-year-old made his Test debut against Australia back in 2021
  • Gill was part of the Indian team that won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2021

Shubman Gill's likely shortcomings in the Test cricket

In Friday's Test match, Shubman Gill extended his streak of scoring below 40 for the 12th consecutive time. Initially, Gill played a composed inning, accumulating 17 runs off his first 32 balls. Subsequently, in the company of Jaiswal after Rohit's dismissal, the duo swiftly added 30 runs, displaying comfort against the inexperienced spinners who predominantly opted for shorter deliveries. 

As the slower bowlers failed to pose significant challenges, England captain Ben Stokes brought in James Anderson, known for his precise control, into the attack. Anderson, with a history of dismissing Gill on four occasions in Tests, added a strategic dimension to the bowling attack.

Let's examine Shubman Gill's recent struggles in Tests

Batting position shift: Shubman Gill's move from being an opener to batting at No. 3 has introduced a shift in his role and responsibilities. This adjustment may have affected his natural game and approach, leading to a need for adaptation to a different position in the batting order.

The tendency for shots on outside off: Gill's inclination to play shots on deliveries outside off-stump has been a visible vulnerability. Opponents seem to have identified this tendency, exploiting it to create opportunities for dismissals. Analyzing and rectifying this shot selection can be crucial for Gill to counter opponents' strategies.

Role of luck: Cricket often involves an element of luck, and Gill's recent performances might have been impacted by the fortunes of the game. Assessing the role of luck, whether in terms of close calls, dropped catches, or other unpredictable factors, is essential to understand the complete picture of his recent struggles.

During the first Test match in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill scored 23 off 66 balls before the Indian batter was handed a two-ball duck in the 2nd innings. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

