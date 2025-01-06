When Will BCCI Announce Team India Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy? Check ICC's Deadline

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now done and dusted, the focus shifts entirely to white-ball cricket and we have the much-awaited Champions Trophy coming up. There has already been a lot of chaos around the Champions Trophy over schedule, venues and fixtures - but more importantly, when will the squads be announced? For the unversed, the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, marks the return of the tournament after an 8-year hiatus.

"All teams need to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but (are) allowed to make changes till February 13. It is up to the teams whether they want to announce the squad or not as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the submitted squads only on February 13," said an ICC official.

ICC'S SQUAD DEADLINE

All the eight participating teams have to announce their respective squads by January 12. But then what happens if a player gets injured before the tournament starts on February 19. Well, just to clarify, provisional squads have to be announced by January 12 and then teams will have a month-long cushion to make changes. Changes are allowed to be made until February 13.

India’s ICC CT 2025 Matches:

India vs Bangladesh: February 20, 2025 (Dubai)

India vs Pakistan : February 23, 2025 (Dubai)

India vs New Zealand: March 2, 2025 (Dubai)

Semi-final (if qualified): March 4, 2025 (Dubai)

Final (if qualified): March 9, 2025 (Dubai/Lahore)