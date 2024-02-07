English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:25 IST

White-ball specialist Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

In preparation for the second four-day game against the England Lions in Ahmedabad beginning on Wednesday, Rinku Singh was selected on Tuesday to the India 'A' team.

Press Trust Of India
Rinku Singh ODI Debut
Rinku Singh ODI Debut | Image:X/ @CricCrazyJohns
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

White-ball specialist Rinku Singh was on Tuesday drafted into the India 'A' squad for the second four-day match against England Lions in Ahmedabad starting Wednesday.

The explosive middle-order batter, known for his exploits in the T20I format, had made his ODI debut in the South Africa series where he played two matches scoring 17 and 38.

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh lefthander has played 44 first-class matches, scoring 3109 runs at an average of 57.57.

India 'A' had drawn the first four-day match against the England Lions last week.

Advertisement

India 'A' squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement