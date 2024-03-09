Advertisement

Team India have out up a dominating figure of against England in the third Day of the IND vs ENG Test in Dharamshala. India were bowled out for 477 runs and took a lead of 259 runs. England have arrived on the pitch and R Ashwin has already taken a scalp by dismissing opener Ben Duckett. However, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is not on the pitch as the team arrives to field against the Englishmen. But why did the captain miss out from a crucial point of the game?

Also Read: India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live score & Updates

Advertisement

BCCI issues new update on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma was not seen on the pitch after the Men in Blue arrived to field on the pitch. Amid the anticipation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered a new update on the skipper. It was revealed that Rohit did not take the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.

Advertisement

'UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back,' the BCCI posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

Hosts India ended their first innings on a commendable 477 on the third morning of the final game on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Kuldeep Yadav (30) became pacer James Anderson's 700th victim as India took a huge first innings lead of 259 as they were all out within 20 minutes of the start of play.

Along with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (20), Kuldeep added 49 runs for the ninth wicket before off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/173 in 46.1 overs) wrapped up the Indian innings with his second five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)