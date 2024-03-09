×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Why is Rohit Sharma not on the pitch on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG match? BCCI reveals BIG reason

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered a new update on Rohit Sharma and revealed that why did the skipper not take the field on Day 3.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team India
Rohit Sharma has reached Dharamshala and has joined the team | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India have out up a dominating figure of against England in the third Day of the IND vs ENG Test in Dharamshala. India were bowled out for 477 runs and took a lead of 259 runs. England have arrived on the pitch and R Ashwin has already taken a scalp by dismissing opener Ben Duckett. However, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is not on the pitch as the team arrives to field against the Englishmen. But why did the captain miss out from a crucial point of the game?

Also Read: India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live score & Updates

Advertisement

BCCI issues new update on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma was not seen on the pitch after the Men in Blue arrived to field on the pitch. Amid the anticipation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered a new update on the skipper. It was revealed that Rohit did not take the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.

Advertisement

'UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back,' the BCCI posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Hosts India ended their first innings on a commendable 477 on the third morning of the final game on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Kuldeep Yadav (30) became pacer James Anderson's 700th victim as India took a huge first innings lead of 259 as they were all out within 20 minutes of the start of play.

Along with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (20), Kuldeep added 49 runs for the ninth wicket before off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/173 in 46.1 overs) wrapped up the Indian innings with his second five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo