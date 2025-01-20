With Hunger, You Can Fight Back From Injuries Anytime: Shami

A sportsperson can overcome multiple injury setbacks as long as he has an insatiable hunger to play for the country, said India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is set to make a national comeback after 14 months.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. He had sustained an ankle injury on his left leg that required surgery.

The veteran fast bowler is expected to make his India comeback with the first T20 against England at his home ground here on Wednesday. He has also been picked in the ODI Champions Trophy squad. "Country ke liye jo khelne ki bhoonkh hai woh kabhi khatam nahin honi chahiye. Appko agar usse pyar hai toh aap hamesha fightback karte rahenge, injured chahe aap 10 baar ho jaye (The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end,” Shami said at an organised by Cricket Association of Bengal.

"If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured.

"Mere dimaag mein hamesha yehi rehta hai mein kitna bhi match khel loon woh mere liye kam hai, kyunke ek baar agar meine cricket chhod toh shayad woh dobara na hoga (No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again)," he added.

He was speaking at CAB's felicitation ceremony of the victorious Under-15 women's cricketers at Eden Gardens here.

"It has never happened that players who represent their state or country think about leaving the game after an injury. Whenever we get injured, the only thought in our mind is -- when can we return?” Shami added.

Shami, who missed key assignments including the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match Test series, stressed that overcoming injuries is part of an athlete's journey.

“If you are hardworking and committed, no injury can keep you away for too long. You will always find a way to return.” Wearing the Blue jersey remains the ultimate honour, and he believes every player deserves a chance to represent the country if they play with loyalty and commitment.

Talking about his deep connection with Eden Gardens, he said, "The home ground is always special. I started my career here. I’ve said earlier as well -- though I was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, I was made by Bengal. This is my home, my life." Sharing the stage with cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly, former India women's captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that came his way through sheer dedication.