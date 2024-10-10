sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:57 IST, October 10th 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Big-hitting West Indies race to key win over Bangladesh
