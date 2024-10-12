sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 12:40 IST, October 12th 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: India eye big win against injury-hit Australia

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
jemimah rodrigues won best fielder award against new zealand at t20 world cup
India women's cricket team | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:40 IST, October 12th 2024