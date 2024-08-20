sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 23:00 IST, August 20th 2024

Women’s T20 World Cup Shifted Out Of Bangladesh, ICC Confirms New Venue For Women's T20 WC

ICC has been constantly monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, the original hosts of Women’s T20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to start on October 3

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Women's T20 World Cup to be moved from Bangladesh
Women's T20 World Cup to be moved from Bangladesh | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:42 IST, August 20th 2024