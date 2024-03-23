×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:27 IST

World Championship of Legends Unveils Action-Packed Schedule with the much anticipated Ind-Pak

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the World Championship of Legends (WCL) announces its eagerly awaited schedule, set to commence on July 3rd.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
World C'ship of Legends
World C'ship of Legends | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the World Championship of Legends (WCL) announces its eagerly awaited schedule, set to commence on July 3rd, 2024, at the prestigious venue, Edgbaston, United Kingdom. Infused with the timeless rivalry between India and Pakistan, the schedule promises a riveting display of cricketing excellence.

The action-packed tournament opens with a clash between England and India, alongside Australia taking on Pakistan, igniting the competitive spirit from the very start.

Advertisement

As the tournament progresses, each day unfolds with thrilling matchups, capturing the essence of cricket's most storied rivalry. Highlights include the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on July 6th, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

The schedule further builds on this excitement with captivating fixtures such as India facing off against Australia on July 8th and Pakistan on July 9th, ensuring fans are treated to a spectacle of cricketing prowess.

Advertisement

On July 12th, the tournament reaches its climax with the semi-finals, where the top contenders battle it out for a spot in the finals. The journey culminates on July 13th with the highly anticipated finals, promising an unforgettable conclusion to this extraordinary cricketing extravaganza.

Presenting an exhilarating lineup of matches that will showcase the pinnacle of cricketing talent, and with the strategic inclusion of the legendary India-Pakistan rivalry into the schedule, fans can anticipate an unparalleled experience filled with excitement and drama.

Advertisement

Stay tuned as the World Championship of Legends prepares to redefine cricketing excellence and create lasting memories for fans across the globe.

About World Championship of Legends

Advertisement

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is a premier cricket tournament that brings together the world's top teams to compete for glory on the global stage. With a rich history of showcasing cricketing excellence, WCC is committed to delivering thrilling matches and unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

a minute ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

2 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

16 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

22 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

23 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

24 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo