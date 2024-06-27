sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:37 IST, June 27th 2024

Guyana diaries: Bhojpuri nights, ubiquitous Hindu temples and booming economy

Guyana gives that home vibe to visitors from India, and the Indianness is quite palpable in every corner here.You feel that immediately while entering the Providence Cricket Stadium at Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, which is the only English-speaking country in South America.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Guyana
Guyana | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
