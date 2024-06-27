Published 14:37 IST, June 27th 2024
Guyana diaries: Bhojpuri nights, ubiquitous Hindu temples and booming economy
Guyana gives that home vibe to visitors from India, and the Indianness is quite palpable in every corner here.You feel that immediately while entering the Providence Cricket Stadium at Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, which is the only English-speaking country in South America.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Guyana | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:37 IST, June 27th 2024