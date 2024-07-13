sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:10 IST, July 13th 2024

ICC Board likely to discuss expenses of US leg of T20 World World Cup during Colombo meeting

The United States-leg of the T20 World Cup is believed to have exceeded the budget and the all-powerful ICC Board will discuss the losses suffered when it meets during the Annual Conference of the world governing body in Colombo on July 19.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC
ICC Logo | Image: ICC/X
